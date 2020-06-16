Meghan joined the WAND News Team in June 2020.
She graduated cum laude from Millikin University where was majored in Communication and Music. Aside from her course load, she stayed busy competing on the women’s golf team, being a member of Delta Delta Delta, serving as president of Lambda Pi Eta, working as Promotions Director for 89.5 WJMU the Quad, as well as serving as a First Year Experience Mentor. In addition to her studies and extracurriculars, she also worked as an intern and camera operator here at WAND. She is excited to be starting her career in the community that has become a second home to her.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Meghan is not afraid to venture out of her comfort zones and try new things. In her free time, Meghan enjoys golfing, working out, cooking, and getting iced coffee with her friends.
If you have any stories ideas feel free to email her at Meghan.Whitlock@wandtv.com or connect with her on Twitter: @mwhitlocktv
