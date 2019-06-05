Nikki Crosthwaite co-anchors WAND morning and noon shows.
A native to Illinois, she is excited to be back in her home state. Prior to returning to Illinois, Nikki was an anchor and reporter for the CBS affiliate in Greenville, North Carolina. Her desire to explore and travel also took her to the Rocky Mountains for a brief time.
Nikki graduated from the University of Iowa in 2017, majoring in journalism and mass communications with a minor in photography. During her college years, she worked for the student-run TV station, immersing herself in both the news and sports department. She enjoyed covering the Iowa political landscape and served as the Iowa wrestling beat reporter. Go Hawks!
In her free time, Nikki enjoys traveling, working out and catching up with friends and family. Nikki has been all over Europe, been from coast to coast in the US and has hiked mountains. However, nothing compares to being closer to her family in the Midwest and she is excited to explore central Illinois. Checking out local restaurants and getting out on the lake are on top of her to do list — if you have suggestions send them her way!
If you have an idea you want to share with her, email her at Nikki.Crosthwaite@wandtv.com