Olivianna Calmes is thrilled to anchor WAND’s Weekend Daybreak and serve as a General Assignment Reporter during the week.
Before landing in central Illinois, Olivianna lived in Michigan, Taiwan, and Oklahoma. Having lived all over, she has a passion for new cultures and experiences.
Olivianna graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a BA in journalism and a minor in marketing. During college, she was involved in the student-run broadcast, serving as a reporter, anchor, and then producer. She interned at Arrow in Taipei, Fox News Channel in Los Angeles, and KOCO5 in Oklahoma City during school.
When Olivianna isn’t working, she loves reading, finding fun new restaurants, hunting out thrift finds, traveling, swing dancing and spending time with friends.
If you have any story ideas you think Olivianna should check out, get in touch with her by emailing her at Olivianna.Calmes@wandtv.com or through Facebook.
