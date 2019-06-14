Orlando Toatley joined the WAND 17 news team in May 2019. He currently serves as a sports reporter/photographer for the station’s evening newscasts.
In 2016, Orlando began his career in sports broadcasting not too far away, as an associate producer for WSIL-TV 3 in Southern Illinois. While at WSIL, Orlando was able to cover local sporting events and interview some of the best athletes in that region.
Orlando then moved further south, in 2017 working at an ABC affiliate in Jackson, Tennessee as a photographer/ fill-in sports anchor.
Orlando earned a Bachelors of Arts in Radio TV with a specialization in Sports Journalism from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2016. He’s a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Orlando is originally from St. Louis (Go Cards and Blues!) is glad to be back in the Midwest. He plans to bring you all the local sporting news from across Central Illinois!
If he’s not at work you can catch OT working out at the gym, or trying out some of the best food spots in town.
Any story ideas?
Email: @Orlando.Toaltey@wandtv.com
Facebook: OrlandoToatleyTV
Twitter: OverTime_WithOT