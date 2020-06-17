Phillip Collins joined the WAND StormCenter 17 weather team as Weekend Meteorologist in June 2020.
Growing up in the greater St. Louis area, Phillip spent his whole life in Illinois experiencing all weather patterns. As a kid, he wanted to be a storm chaser, but the reality of being a meteorologist wouldn’t come until his sophomore year at Eastern Illinois University.
Phillip finished his time at Eastern Illinois University in May 2020 as a Physical Geography Major with a Minor in Broadcast Meteorology. While at Eastern, Phillip spent his time volunteering at the PBS affiliate in Charleston, Illinois. There he reported, anchored, directed, and produced the daily live-show, while also forecasting for both the news and radio station.
On his time off, you might catch him hiking the trails throughout Southern Illinois. He also loves watching soccer, cooking, but most importantly, spending time with family. No day is truly an off day for him as he is constantly keeping up with the weather to make sure he delivers an accurate forecast.
Phillip is excited to get started and greet the viewers in the morning.
