Sophia Espinosa joined the WAND family as the Champaign Bureau Reporter in August 2020.
She is a graduate of the University of Miami with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and minors in Communication Studies and Health Communication. In college, she was the Executive Producer of the University’s Spanish Newscast as well as the Entertainment Newscast. She co-founded, produced, and aired a Digital Newscast for the University of Miami to keep students informed on the events and news around campus.
Sophia is a proud Latina, representing both her home countries of Nicaragua and Venezuela. She loves spending time with her friends and family. In her free time, she likes to exercise and travel to new places, especially Walt Disney World!
If you have any story ideas you think Sophia should check out, feel free to email her at sophia.espinosa@wandtv.com or message her on her Social Media accounts (@SophiaEspinosaTV)
