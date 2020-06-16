Thomas Garverick anchors WAND’s Weekend Daybreak and is a General Assignment Reporter during the week.
Thomas comes to central Illinois after spending all his life in Ohio. He was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio where he spent time as an intern for NBC4 covering local central Ohio sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Thomas graduated from the well-respected E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He spent two years as the Sports Director of WOUB Public Media covering the Ohio Football, men’s and women’s basketball teams. In 2019, Thomas received an Ohio Valley Emmy for his sports storytelling.
Thomas has a passion for sports – he is a Cleveland sports fan and roots for his beloved Ohio Bobcats and Ohio State Buckeyes. But he also has a passion for people and getting to tell their stories and looks forward to meeting the great people of Central Illinois. Don’t hesitate to say hi to Thomas!
