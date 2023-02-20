Tyler Jachnicki joined WAND News in 2019 as a news producer. He went on to become a Sports Reporter in 2021 before becoming the Weekend Sports Anchor in 2022.
Tyler is a native of Schaumburg, Illinois. He studied journalism at Illinois State University, where he received his bachelor's degree in 2019.
While at ISU, Tyler was a part of TV-10 News as well as The Vidette, Illinois State's student-run newspaper.
In addition to his love for sports, Tyler enjoys watching movies and working out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.