DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- Just getting it all done (laughs) has been an experience."
Volunteers are organizing more toys than ever this year thanks to the central Illinois community through WAND's Spirit of Giving event this ywar.
nd oh yeah by the way -- all the toys have to be ready for families in need by tuesday!
"It's been a task, but we've had a really good team of volunteers and staff that have been helping out -- it's gone well."
a record-breaking 10 thousand plus toys donated calls for...
some record-breaking effort...
"It's unique this year we're out at the old kroger fairview building -- now all of a sudden we have organizations doing it together -- Salvation Army, Dove Inc and Northeast Community Fund all coming together -- more need, more toys, the need for more volunteers."
"We're all doing the same thing serving for the same purpose -- it just made sense to come together -- especially this year when COVID has been such a bad thing that has happened, and so we knew that the need was going to be high."
the spirit of giving of the central illinois community...
therepeutic -- and at an all time high...
"It's been a rough year personally, so it's been good having this to look forward to and to be able to give back to the community is hurting this year."
"For these organizations to come together it's really a snapshot of what Decatur does -- there's more and more things that organizations do together, there not just on their own island trying to help people."
