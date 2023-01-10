(WAND) -- The high school basketball season is ramping back up in 2023.
Tonight, WAND had highlights from three different games! Check them out here.
GIRLS
Southeast 72, Eisenhower 42
BOYS
Lanphier 58, MacArthur 69
Teutopolis 40, St. Joseph-Ogden 53
