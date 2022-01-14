(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover seven different basketball games.
Plus, hear from Illini expert Mark Tupper and find out who the newest Athlete Of The Week is.
PART ONE:
Michigan 53, (25) Illinois 68
Girls: Mattoon 54, Lincoln 65
Girls: MacArthur 46, Glenwood 43
Boys: MacArthur 42, Glenwood 43
Boys: New Berlin 28, Pleasant Plains 61
Boys: Meridian 49, St. Teresa 67
Boys: Clinton 71, Central A&M 53
PART TWO:
In Part Two of the Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Reporter Tyler Jachnicki chats with Cale Roley from Okaw Valley, who is our newest Athlete Of The Week.
PART THREE:
In Part Three of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Director Mark Pearson talks with Illini Expert Mark Tupper about the new hire of Illinois Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.