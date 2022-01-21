(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover 10 different high school basketball games.
Plus, stay for the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.
PART ONE:
Boys: Springfield 49, Southeast 62
Boys: Rochester 34, MacArthur 69
Boys: Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46 in OT
Boys: Clinton 56, Sullivan 44
Boys: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Monticello 59
Boys: Auburn 61, Maroa-Forsyth 75
Boys: Teutopolis 22, Centralia 42
Girls: Southeast 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin 53
Girls: Rochester 45, MacArthur 38
Girls: Unity 45, Mt. Zion 43
Part Two:
In part two of the Original Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Tyler Jachnicki chats with Sophia Kremitzki of Tuscola, the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.
