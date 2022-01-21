(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover 10 different high school basketball games.

Plus, stay for the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.

PART ONE:

Boys: Springfield 49, Southeast 62

Boys: Rochester 34, MacArthur 69

Boys: Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46 in OT

Boys: Clinton 56, Sullivan 44

Boys: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Monticello 59

Boys: Auburn 61, Maroa-Forsyth 75

Boys: Teutopolis 22, Centralia 42

Girls: Southeast 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin 53

Girls: Rochester 45, MacArthur 38

Girls: Unity 45, Mt. Zion 43

Part Two: 

In part two of the Original Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Tyler Jachnicki chats with Sophia Kremitzki of Tuscola, the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.

