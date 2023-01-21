(WAND) - The WAND Sports crew covered a trio of high school basketball games Saturday.

Check out the scores below.

BOYS

Pleasant Plains 53, Rochester 48

Teutopolis 60, Prairie Central 35

GIRLS

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Mt. Zion 61

