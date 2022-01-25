The WAND Sports Team made it out to several local basketball games!
Here are the scores and highlights!
Jacksonville 28, MacArthur 47
Rochester 66, Eisenhower 60
Maroa-Forsyth 54, St. Teresa 60
Teutopolis 46, Mt. Zion 50
