(WAND) - It was a Saturday Frenzy.
Plenty of high school basketball tournaments wrapped up Saturday.
Check out scores and highlights.
GIRLS
Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, Lanphier 22
BOYS
Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Lanphier 33
LSA 66, Okaw-Valley 56
MacArthur 55, Richwoods 55
Altamont 51, St. Anthony 32
