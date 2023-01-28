(WAND) - It was a Saturday Frenzy.

Plenty of high school basketball tournaments wrapped up Saturday.

Check out scores and highlights.

GIRLS

Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, Lanphier 22

BOYS

Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Lanphier 33

LSA 66, Okaw-Valley 56

MacArthur 55, Richwoods 55

Altamont 51, St. Anthony 32

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.