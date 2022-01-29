WAND LIVE SHOWS

(WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports team continued to cover the 2021-2022 high school basketball season as games took place across Central Illinois on Saturday.

Below are the scores to the three games the WAND Sports team covered:

Girl's: Taylorville 52, Mt. Zion 41

Boy's: Lincoln 43, Eisenhower 46

Boy's: Shelbyville 60, Meridian 66

