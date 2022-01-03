MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 2022 Macon County Girl's Basketball Tournament kicked off at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and High School Monday evening as eight different teams competed in the first round of action.
Below are the scores to three of the games the WAND Sports team covered in Maroa.
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 5
St. Teresa 47, Meridian 37
Maroa-Forsyth 34, Central A&M 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.