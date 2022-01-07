(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover nine different basketball games,
Plus, hear from Illini expert Mark Tupper and find out who the newest Athlete Of The Week is.
PART ONE:
Boy's: SHG 84, MacArthur 69
Boy's: Eisenhower 49, Glenwood 57
Boy's: Jacksonville 50, Springfield High 59
Boy's: Southeast 62, Rochester 39
Boy's: Effingham 58, Mt. Zion 52
Boy's: St. Teresa 24, Warrensburg-Latham 49
Boy's: Central A&M 52, Meridian 93
Boy's: Tuscola 58, Clinton 47
Girl's: SHG 53, MacArthur 52
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Tyler Jachnicki chats with Brooke Oakley of Warrensburg-Latham as she is our newest Athlete Of The Week.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Illini expert Mark Tupper chats with WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson about how teams will have to start attacking Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn if they want a chance at eliminating the big man's presence.
