(WAND) - We are just one week away from the Original Friday Frenzy.
The WAND Sports crew is not the only ones that are excited. Teams across Central Illinois are counting down the days to High School Football.
Squads across the viewing hosted scrimmages on Friday. The WAND Sports crew made stops at big schools like Glenwood and smaller schools like Argenta-Oreana.
But no matter what size the school or what team you root for, Central Illinois is ready for High School Football.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.