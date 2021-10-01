DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week six of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0
SHG 55, Jacksonville 10
U-High 0, Springfield 40
Madison 0, St. Teresa 49
Warrensburg-Latham 6, Central A&M 29
Meridian 35, Shelbyville 28
Effingham 28, Mt. Zion 27
Rantoul 0, Monticello 28
Villa Grove 35, Sangamon Valley 14
Bushnell-Prairie 28, LSA 56
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we highlight our Athlete Of The Week.
This week's athlete is Grace Buxton from St. Teresa volleyball.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins Sports Director Mark Pearson to discuss the latest in Illini sports, including Head Coach Brad Underwood's upcoming problem of having too many good players to use in only so many available minutes.
