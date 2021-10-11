DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper explains how the Illini football team is in big trouble, and the only way things will get better for this offensive-lacking team is to get a new quarterback. Where they will get one is a big question, but Tupper says it may be time to look toward the transfer portal.
Plus, how former Illini men's basketball player Ayo Dosunmu is making his case to be on the Chicago Bulls' regular season roster, following a huge final minute against Cleveland on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.