(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 8.

The WAND Sports team went out and covered 16 high school football games.

We also unveil the latest Athlete of the Week, plus Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's matchup with Minnesota.

PART ONE

Glenwood 48, Williamsville 14

MacArthur 14, U-High 9

Southeast 22, Eisenhower 26

Jacksonville 14, Rochester 42

Lanphier 6, Sacred Heart Griffin 66

Shelbyville 14, St. Teresa 41

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6, Central A&M 43

Warrensburg-Latham 0, Tuscola 52

Meridian 6, Clinton 14

New Berlin 13, Maroa-Forsyth 51

Williamsville 42, Pleasant Plains 6

Breese Mater Dei 0, Effingham 17

Mt. Zion 27, Charleston 30

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14

Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13

ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley 7

Cerro Gordo-Bement 6, Arcola 45

PART TWO 

Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Mckenna Crawford of Mt. Zion High School.

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's pivotal matchup with Minnesota Saturday.

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.