(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 8.
The WAND Sports team went out and covered 16 high school football games.
We also unveil the latest Athlete of the Week, plus Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's matchup with Minnesota.
Glenwood 48, Williamsville 14
MacArthur 14, U-High 9
Southeast 22, Eisenhower 26
Jacksonville 14, Rochester 42
Lanphier 6, Sacred Heart Griffin 66
Shelbyville 14, St. Teresa 41
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6, Central A&M 43
Warrensburg-Latham 0, Tuscola 52
New Berlin 13, Maroa-Forsyth 51
Williamsville 42, Pleasant Plains 6
Breese Mater Dei 0, Effingham 17
Mt. Zion 27, Charleston 30
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14
Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13
ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley 7
Cerro Gordo-Bement 6, Arcola 45
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Mckenna Crawford of Mt. Zion High School.
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's pivotal matchup with Minnesota Saturday.
