DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week eight of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0
Southeast 13, Rochester 41
U-High 10, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55
St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6
Clinton 7, Meridian 18
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3
Charleston 7, Mt. Zion 32
Mattoon 0, Mahomet-Seymour 18
Effingham 13, Mater Dei 41
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we highlight our Athlete Of The Week.
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Brylan Aphalone at Macarthur High School.
