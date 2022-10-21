(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 9.
And a lot was on the line. The WAND Sports team covered 14 games, many with playoff implications.
We also unveil the latest Athlete of the Week, plus Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's big week in recruiting.
PART ONE
Carlinville 7, Pana 21
Maroa-Forsyth 38, Athens 36
Auburn 12, Williamsville 62
St. Teresa 53, Warrensburg-Latham 6
Central A&M 13, Shelbyville 41
Tuscola 55, Meridian 17
Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 20
Rochester 49, MacArthur 0
Eisenhower 8, Glenwood 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Southeast 12
Milford/Cissna Park 40, LSA 54
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20
Effingham 20, Highland 34
Tri-County 6, Sangamon Valley 26
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Azarion Richardson of MacArthur High School.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how the Illini is capitalizing on their 6-1 season with recruiting.
