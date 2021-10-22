DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week nine of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
Unity 33, Monticello 27 in OT
MacArthur 20, Jacksonville 23
Lanphier 7, Eisenhower 18
Rochester 47, U-High 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Glenwood 13
Warrensburg-Latham 7, St. Teresa 55
Meridian 7, Tuscola 33
Shelbyville 7, Central A&M 22
Maroa-Forsyth 70. Riverton 42
Breese Mater Dei 28, Mt. Zion 14
Highland 42, Effingham 21
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we highlight our Athlete Of The Week, Warrensburg-Latham's Nevaeh Gould.
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Director Mark Pearson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper about the upcoming Illini exhibition game and what fans can expect.
Plus, Mark Pearson breaks down the latest on Macon County's own Brian Snitker, who is heading to Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
