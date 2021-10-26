(WAND-TV) -- Playoff volleyball continued across central Illinois as teams from across the area took part in exciting matchups.
Check out the highlights from some of the area's best games!
Below are scores from our area's matchups:
Salt Fork 2, Urbana (University) 0
Mt. Pulaski 2, Pawnee 0
Lanphier 0, Springfield High 2
Taylorville 2, Cahokia 0
Arcola 0, Meridian 2
Warrensburg-Latham 0, Maroa-Forsyth 2
St. Teresa 2, Hoopeston 0
Rochester 2, MacArthur 0
Villa Grove 0, Heritage 2
Carlinville 0, Pana 2
Jacksonville 2, Glenwood 1
Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, PORTA 1
Mt. Zion 0, Lincoln 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.