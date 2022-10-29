(WAND) -- It's win or go home time as we're into the high school football postseason.
Check out scores and highlights from today's action.
4A - Effingham 14, Rochester 45
5A - MacArthur 14, Peoria High 62
5A - Jacksonville 34, Metamora 68
6A - Danville 0, Normal Community West 21
2A - North Lawndale 8, Maroa-Forsyth 69
2A - Chester 0, St. Teresa 49
2A - Althoff Catholic 38, Shelbyville 34
1A - Brown County 18, Tuscola 20
1A - Central A&M 12, Sesser-Valier 49
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
