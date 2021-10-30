(WAND-TV) -- After three games of playoff action on Friday night, 22 more games across central Illinois took place in the first week of playoffs.

Below are the scores and highlights to those games the WAND Sports team made it out to:

PART ONE: 

Westville 15, Maroa-Forsyth 33

Flora 7, St. Teresa 62

Meridian 14, Athens 42

Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6

Brown County 24, Cumberland 14

PART TWO: 

Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6

Cahokia 0, Rochester 48

Greenville 7, Monticello 42

Beardstown 22, Williamsville 43

Jacksonville 8, Mahomet-Seymour 50

