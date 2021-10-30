(WAND-TV) -- After three games of playoff action on Friday night, 22 more games across central Illinois took place in the first week of playoffs.
Below are the scores and highlights to those games the WAND Sports team made it out to:
PART ONE:
Westville 15, Maroa-Forsyth 33
Flora 7, St. Teresa 62
Meridian 14, Athens 42
Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6
Brown County 24, Cumberland 14
PART TWO:
Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6
Cahokia 0, Rochester 48
Greenville 7, Monticello 42
Beardstown 22, Williamsville 43
Jacksonville 8, Mahomet-Seymour 50
