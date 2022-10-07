(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 7.
The WAND Sports team went out and covered 15 high school football games.
And of course, we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week winner.
Maroa-Forsyth 24, Williamsville 20
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
Jacksonville 43, MacArthur 20
Glenwood 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 49
Springfield High 45, Southeast 14
U-High 14, Rochester 56
Mattoon 14, Charleston 35
Effingham 47, Lincoln 0
Tuscola 7, St. Teresa 38
Sullivan 14, Shelbyville 46
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Central A&M 42, Meridian 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26, Monticello 41
Arcola 21, ALAH 49
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Colin Johannes of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
