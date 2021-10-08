DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week seven of the high school football season in 2021. The WAND Sports team traveled across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20
SHG 41, MacArthur 13
Rochester 49, Glenwood 28
Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22
Meridian 0, Central A&M 43
Lincoln 22, Effingham 34
PORTA 0, Maroa-Forsyth 47
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, we highlight our Athlete Of The Week.
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Eisenhower's Cale Smith.
PART THREE:
In Part three of the Friday Frenzy, Evan Abramson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper to discuss Saturday's big time Big Ten matchup between the Illini and Wisconsin.
