(WAND) -- A once in a lifetime experience.
10 All-American MacArthur cheerleaders traveled to Hawaii to march in the 80th Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
This is a school record for the Generals. MacArthur actually had 15 All-Americans qualify.
The Generals had one of the largest groups of All-Americans in the country that traveled to Hawaii.
During their time there, the MacArthur cheer team visited the historic sights and marched in the parade.
