(WAND) -- Central Illinois is loaded with sports talent and today proved it.

10 local student-athletes signed to compete at the next level.

ST. TERESA

Justice Chapman - Truman State University (Football)

Denim Cook - Truman State University (Football)

Tre Spence - St. Norbert College (Football)

MERIDIAN

Mekhi Phillips - Palo Verde College (Basketball)

MAROA-FORSYTH

Cori Cavanaugh - Carthage College (Track and Field)

Kaylee Yost - St. Louis Community College (Softball)

Payton Roberts - Parkland College (Softball)

Marina Rohman - Parkland College (Softball)

Jaxson Grubbs - Lewis and Clark Community College (Baseball)

Raegan Watts - Illinois Wesleyan (Volleyball)

