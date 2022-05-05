(WAND) -- Central Illinois is loaded with sports talent and today proved it.
10 local student-athletes signed to compete at the next level.
ST. TERESA
Justice Chapman - Truman State University (Football)
Denim Cook - Truman State University (Football)
Tre Spence - St. Norbert College (Football)
MERIDIAN
Mekhi Phillips - Palo Verde College (Basketball)
MAROA-FORSYTH
Cori Cavanaugh - Carthage College (Track and Field)
Kaylee Yost - St. Louis Community College (Softball)
Payton Roberts - Parkland College (Softball)
Marina Rohman - Parkland College (Softball)
Jaxson Grubbs - Lewis and Clark Community College (Baseball)
Raegan Watts - Illinois Wesleyan (Volleyball)
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.