(WAND-TV) -- Several sectional semifinal volleyball playoff matches took place tonight.
Here are the scores and highlights from those games involving some of the central Illinois teams the WAND Sports team made it out to:
Springfield High 0, Normal West 2
U-High 0, Rochester 2
Pleasant Plains 2, St. Joseph Ogden 1
Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0
