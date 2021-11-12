(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another action-packed show as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover everything from high school volleyball to Illini basketball.
PART ONE:
Preview of our WAND Matchup of the Week between St. Teresa and Breese Mater Dei. Both teams enter tomorrow's game undefeated.
Volleyball State Semifinal Scores
St. Thomas More 2, Aquin 0
Springfield Lutheran 0, Southeastern 2
Pleasant Plains 2, Chicago Christian 0
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Athlete of the Week returns as the WAND Sports team features Seth Parkinson from Rochester High School.
Plus, catch the highlights from the Illini's matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Two teams fresh off wins battle it out at the State Farm Center.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Director Mark Pearson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper about which players have impressed him through the first two games of the season.
