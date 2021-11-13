(WAND-TV) -- The Saturday Frenzy returns for another action-packed show as the WAND Sports team went across central Illinois to cover the latest in high school volleyball and football playoffs.
PART ONE:
Breese Mater Dei 14, St. Teresa 48
Pana 19, Nashville 43
Central A&M 21, Arcola 19
Williamsville 7, Unity 28
Breese Central 14, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55
Freeburg 28, Rochester 57
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Morton 40
PART TWO:
St. Thomas More 2, Southeastern 1
Pleasant Plains 0, Montini 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.