DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- It's Monday which means Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this week's edition, Mark Tupper discusses the recent news of Illini Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters getting a contract extension that will keep him with the Illini through 2024.
Hear what this means for the Illini, if this was a smart decision or not, and much more on this edition of Tupper's Take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.