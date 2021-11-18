This week, girls basketball in Illinois started up.

Today, there were several games across central Illinois!

Sullivan 53, Maroa-Forsyth 46

C-H/Beecher City 43, Central A&M 24

PORTA 50, Clinton 41

Ramsey 25, Meridian 56

Warrensburg-Latham 36, Heyworth 28

Triopia 28, Beardstown 34

Salt Fork 56, Donovan/St. Anne 38

LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18

Champaign Centennial 26, St. Joseph-Ogden 54

Monticello 28, Unity 37

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.