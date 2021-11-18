This week, girls basketball in Illinois started up.
Today, there were several games across central Illinois!
Sullivan 53, Maroa-Forsyth 46
C-H/Beecher City 43, Central A&M 24
PORTA 50, Clinton 41
Ramsey 25, Meridian 56
Warrensburg-Latham 36, Heyworth 28
Triopia 28, Beardstown 34
Salt Fork 56, Donovan/St. Anne 38
LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18
Champaign Centennial 26, St. Joseph-Ogden 54
Monticello 28, Unity 37
