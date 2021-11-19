(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another action-packed show as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage of everything from the Leonard Bowl 2.0 to the weekly segment of our WAND Athlete Of The Week.
Leonard Bowl:
The Leonard Bowl 2.0 took place Friday night as the only high school football game across the state of Illinois. All other games in the IHSA playoffs will be played on Saturday.
In this highly anticipated Leonard Bowl between No. 1 Rochester and visiting No. 3 SHG, the Cyclones took home the win, earning a trip to the 4A IHSA state title game. SHG took down Rochester 49-42 after losing earlier in the year 45-41.
Athlete Of The Week:
In this week's segment of the WAND Athlete Of The Week, the WAND Sports team featured Tre Spence of St. Teresa high school.
