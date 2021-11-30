(WAND-TV) -- The high school basketball season continued across central Illinois Tuesday night as various teams look to develop their culture early in the 2021 season.
Below are three games the WAND Sports team made it to:
Glenwood 38, MacArthur 71
Springfield High 50, Eisenhower 66
LSA 69, Meridian 63
