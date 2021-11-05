In this week's edition of the Original Friday Frenzy the WAND Sports team hits the only playoff football game in the area plus three volleyball Super-Sectional matchups.
FOOTBALL:
(1) Lemont 73, (9) Springfield High 36
VOLLEYBALL:
Class 3A Super-Sectional - (2) Taylorville 0, (1) Normal West 2
Class 1A Super-Sectional - (1) St. Thomas More 2, (1) Norris City 0
Class 1A Super-Sectional - (4) Gibault Catholic 0, (1) Springfield Lutheran 2
Class 2A Super-Sectional - (1) Pleasant Plains 2, (1) Quincy Notre Dame 1
Then, Tyler Jachnicki chats with Lauren Buxton of Pleasant Plains, the newest Athlete of the Week.
