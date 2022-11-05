(WAND) -- It may not have been a Friday night but it certainly felt like a Frenzy!
The Illini hosted Michigan State, we had nine high school games and we were at the 2A boys soccer state championship.
PART ONE:
Michigan State defeats Illinois, 23-15.
PART TWO:
St. Teresa 59, Athens 33
Farmington 12, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Johnston City 28, ALAH 8
Eureka 16, Williamsville 18
St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Olympia 60
Breese Central 0, Rochester 42
Metamora 28, Mahomet-Seymour 44
Routt Catholic 26, Tuscola 29
St. Thomas More 44, LSA 38
PART THREE:
Peoria Notre Dame defeats Glenwood 3-1 in the 2A Boys Soccer State Championship.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.