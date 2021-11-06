(WAND-TV) -- The Saturday Frenzy returned for week two of the IHSA football playoffs as 12 games containing teams from central Illinois took place on Saturday.
PART ONE:
Maroa-Forsyth 7, Pana 29
Vandalia 14, St. Teresa 68
Sesser-Valier 28, Athens 57
Camp Point Central 6, Central A&M 28
Arcola 45, Brown County 24
PART TWO:
Rochester 55, Paris 20
Fairfield 16, Williamsville 35
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Unity 21
Triad 14, Mahomet-Seymour 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.