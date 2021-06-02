DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- One of the biggest soccer tournaments in central Illinois is happening this Friday.
That's right, the 11th Annual Midstate Cup Tournament is happening June 4th through the 6th.
91 teams from across the midwest will be in Decatur to compete in a high level soccer tournament.
Admission is free to the public and play begins Friday evening.
