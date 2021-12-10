(WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois Friday night to cover some of the best basketball games happening around as we approach the middle of the 2021-2022 season.
Below are the games and scores to those games, along with the highlights above!
Boys: Cerro Gordo-Bement 38, Warrensburg-Latham 56
Boys: St. Teresa 65, Meridian 74
Girls: Eisenhower 21, Rochester 49
Boys: Eisenhower 42, Rochester 46
Boys: Springfield High 51, Lanphier 43
Boys: Sacred Heart-Griffin 67, Southeast 36
Boys: University High 25, Tuscola 81
Boys: Williamsville 58, Pleasant Plains 61
Boys: Bloomington Central Catholic 51, Teutopolis 57
