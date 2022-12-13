(WAND) -- It's a crosstown rivalry kind of night.
MacArthur hosted Eisenhower on the hardwood plus two other local matchups. Check out the scores and highlights.
Eisenhower 47, MacArthur 80
LSA 61, Warrensburg-Latham 25
Effingham 38, Teutopolis 66
