(WAND-TV) -- High School basketball across central Illinois continued Tuesday night as both boy's and girl's teams continued to compete against one another.
Below are the scores and highlights to those games covered by the WAND Sports team on Tuesday night:
Girls: MacArthur 66, Eisenhower 29
Boys: MacArthur 78, Eisenhower 60
Boys: Warrensburg-Latham 60, LSA 47
Boys: Teutopolis 46, Effingham 37
Girls: Lincoln 53, Mt. Zion 16
