GIRLS

Lincoln 83, Effingham 46

Springfield High 50, MacArthur 60

Eisenhower 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin 43

Glenwood 58, Southeast 52

BOYS

MacArthur 76, Springfield High 39

Eisenhower 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 69

Southeast 62, Glenwood 51

U-High 44, Rochester 54

Central A&M 50, Okaw Valley 54

LSA 57, Sullivan 45

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, St. Teresa 66

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Dieterich 32, St. Anthony 61

Brody Barnes is our WAND Athlete of the Week.

We preview Illinois basketball's matchup with Alabama A&M Saturday, plus we unveil which Illini football players were named AP All-Americans.

