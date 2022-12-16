(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team was all over central Illinois tonight and covered 13 games.
In addition, the WAND Athlete of the Week was announced and we previewed Illinois basketball's matchup with Alabama A&M.
PART ONE
GIRLS
Lincoln 83, Effingham 46
Springfield High 50, MacArthur 60
Eisenhower 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin 43
Glenwood 58, Southeast 52
BOYS
MacArthur 76, Springfield High 39
Eisenhower 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 69
Southeast 62, Glenwood 51
U-High 44, Rochester 54
Central A&M 50, Okaw Valley 54
LSA 57, Sullivan 45
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, St. Teresa 66
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Dieterich 32, St. Anthony 61
PART TWO
Brody Barnes is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
PART THREE
We preview Illinois basketball's matchup with Alabama A&M Saturday, plus we unveil which Illini football players were named AP All-Americans.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.