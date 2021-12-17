(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another action-packed show as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois Friday night to cover some of the best basketball games happening around as we approach the middle of the 2021-2022 season.
PART ONE:
In the opening of part one of the Friday Frenzy, the WAND Sports team went out to a local elementary school where the MacArthur student-athletes read to third graders.
Boys: Springfield High 38, MacArthur 78
Boys: Sacred Heart-Griffin 67, Eisenhower 36
Boys: Jacksonville 29, Lanphier 62
Boys: Warrensburg-Latham 72, Maroa-Forsyth 66
Boys: Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36
Girls: Mattoon 70 , Mt. Zion 22
Girls: Sacred Heart-Griffin 65, Eisenhower 14
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Reporter Tyler Jachnicki chats with CGB's Connor Brown as he is the WAND Athlete Of The Week.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Director Mark Pearson chats with Illini Expert Mark Tupper as they discuss the state of the Illini men's basketball team as they approach the start of consistent Big Ten play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.