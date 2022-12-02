(WAND) -- The football season is in the books and now it's time to focus on basketball!
Nine games coming your way in addition to Athlete of the Week and Tupper's Take.
PART 1
BOYS
Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55
St. Thomas More 54, St. Teresa 47
Salt Fork 44, Tuscola 40
Argenta-Oreana 36, Warrensburg-Latham 53
Quincy Notre Dame 35, Sacred Heart-Griffin 66
LSA 62, Central A&M 56
GIRLS
U-High 41, MacArthur 60
Rochester 34, Glenwood 20
Mahomet-Seymour 39, Mt. Zion 44
PART 2
Warrensburg-Latham's Linley Southern is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
PART 3
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss where the Illini could end up playing their bowl game.
