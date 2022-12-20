(WAND) -- The WAND sports team made it out to several local basketball games tonight.

Check out the scores and highlights here.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mt. Pulaski 59, Warrensburg-Latham 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Champaign Central 36, Eisenhower 52

Cisne 63, North Clay 78

