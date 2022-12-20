(WAND) -- The WAND sports team made it out to several local basketball games tonight.
Check out the scores and highlights here.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mt. Pulaski 59, Warrensburg-Latham 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
Champaign Central 36, Eisenhower 52
Cisne 63, North Clay 78
